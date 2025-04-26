Mohanlal is slaying the number game at the box office, and his two releases this year – L2: Empuraan and Thudaram might together take the top 2 spots at the box office this year. Interestingly, the superstar is already ruling the top 2 spots in the list of the top 10 openings of the year!

Mohanlal Breaks Three Major Records

With an opening of almost 5.25 crore at the box office, Mohanlal has surpassed three major records at the box office. The film is heading towards another huge day on Sunday.

Will Weekend Bring Another Glory?

It would be interesting to see if the weekend numbers of the film bring the second highest weekend of Malayalam Cinema in 2025 after L2: Empuraan. But before that check out the three records, Thudaram has surpassed at the box office!

2nd Biggest Opening For A Malayalam Film In 2025

Thudaram has registered the second-biggest opening for a Malayalam film of 2025 after Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which registered an opening of 27 crore at the Malayalam box office in India.

Biggest Opening Ticket Sales For A Malayalam Film

Mohanlal‘s latest release has managed to surpass the opening day ticket sales of his last release L2: Empuraan. The Lucifer sequel registered ticket sales of 381K and it has been surpassed by a huge margin as his latest release registered an opening of 430K on BMS!

2nd Biggest Malayalam Opening Day Of 2025 Worldwide

Thudaram has managed to register the second biggest Malayalam opening of 2025 after L2: Empuraan’s 65 crore. Mohanlal’s latest release has registered 8 crore gross collection on the opening day!

