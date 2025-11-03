Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma is comfortably chasing the 150 crore mark at the box office, but it is only a few steps away from changing the history of the Diwali box office in Indian Cinema forever! The film, currently, stands at a total net collection of 131.25 crore in India, after 13 days at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana All Set To Rewrite Diwali History!

Ayushmann Khurrana is now almost 14 crore away from rewriting the Diwali box office history for Hindi Cinema. Currently, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan is the tenth-highest-grossing Diwali film at the box office, but Ayushmann Khurrana’s film might take the spot soon!

Thamma Box Office VS Diwali Films

While Thamma is all set to enter the list of the top 10 Diwali films of Hindi Cinema at the box office, it will be a herculean task for the film to hit the next milestone – surpassing Sooryavanshi’s 195 crore, since Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq will arrive in the theaters next week.

Check out the highest-grossing Diwali films at the box office (India Net Collections).

1. Tiger 3: 286 crore

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.56 crore

3. Singham Again: 270 crore

4. Krrish 3: 240.5 crore

5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 207.4 crore

6. Housefull 4: 206 crore

7. Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore

8. Happy New Year: 205 crore

9. Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore

10. Thugs Of Hindostan: 145.29 crore

When Ayushmann Khurrana Battled Aamir Khan!

Interestingly, Thugs Of Hindostan arrived in Diwali 2018 and had a very unfateful box office trajectory! Aamir Khan’s film was overshadowed by Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Badhaai Ho, which arrived in the theaters around Dussehra that year but maintained its hold till Diwali! Seems like finally, it will be Ayushmann Khurrana who will again make Thugs Of Hindostan suffer at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

