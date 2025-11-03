Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude is churning out good numbers at the box office. In 16 days, the film stands at a total gross collection of 112.05 crore at the box office. In fact, after crossing the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the romantic comedy is all set for its next milestone!

5th Highest Grossing Kollywood Film Of 2025

Currently, Pradeep Ranganathan’s film, helmed by Keerthiswaran and also starring Mamitha Baiju, is the 5th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. To climb a step further, it needs to earn almost 24.3 crore gross more at the worldwide box office.

Dude Worldwide Box Office

Overseas, Dude has hit a total of 27.9 crore, and it is still earning globally. The film is getting all the accolades, and with 24 crore more, it will push Ajith Kumar‘s Vidaamuyarchi to the fifth spot, changing position with the superstar’s action film.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Coolie: 516.93 crore Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore Dragon: 154 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crore Dude: 112.05 crore Madharaasi: 99.12 crore Thug Life: 98.05 crore Retro: 97.38 crore Tourist Family: 88.22 crore Thalaivaa Thalaivii: 88.04 crore

Interestingly, Pradeep Ranganathan matches Ajith Kumar’s record of having two films in the top 5 films of the year. While Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly find a spot in the top 5 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office, Pradeep Ranganathan also matches the milestone with his two films – Dragon and Dude.

Dude Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Pradeep Ranganathan’s film at the box office after 16 days.

India Net Collection: 71.3 crore

India Gross Collection: 84.13 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 27.92 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 112.05 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

