Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is all set to arrive in the theaters on January 24, and the ticket sales for the film in advance are offering hope for good numbers on the opening day at the box office. The film has registered good ticket sales on BMS, surpassing the last five Akshay Kumar releases!

Akshay Kumar Beats His Best

Khiladi Kumar’s previous best ticket sales since 2023 was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action biggie registered 65K ticket sales on BMS. Now, his latest release has surpassed this number on BMS!

Sky Force Advance Ticket Sales On BMS!

Sky Force has registered an estimated pre-sales of 150K sold tickets on BMS. However, this estimated number comes after discounted ticket rates for the film.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has surpassed the advance ticket sales of his last five films on BMS. These five films are OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, Mission Raniganj, Sarfira.

Sky Force: 150K with Discounted Rates (estimated)

OMG 2: 90K

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 65K

Khel Khel Mein: 29K

Mission Raniganj: 11K

Sarfira: 10K

The film is expected to see a good opening at the box office, surpassing the opening day numbers of all these films.

About Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewalani, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and others. The official synopsis of the film says, “Skyforce unravels a gripping tale inspired by true events from one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan. A hero lost, a comrade’s quest for truth, an epic tribute to bravery, sacrifice, and unbreakable courage.”

