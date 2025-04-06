Sikandar Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Salman Khan Registers Only 11% Of The Best 2nd Sunday Of Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Sikandar was supposed to roar at the box office, but it clearly hasn’t, and it has been 8 days. And now, the film has offered clarity that it might not roar ever in its lifetime run. In 8 days, it stands at an estimated 121 – 122 crore at the box office!

Still Not Lowest For Salman Khan!

The only saving grace for Salman Khan is that his action biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, has earned more than his last release on the second Sunday. His last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earned only 4.25 crore at the box office!

Sikandar Box Office Day 8 Estimates

On the eighth day, the second Sunday, April 6, Sikandar earned in the range of 5.5 – 6.5 crore at the box office as per the early trends. The film has brought a second weekend of almost 16 – 17 crore. The film might eye a 150 crore lifetime business!

Only 11% Of The Best Second Sunday!

Salman Khan‘s action biggie has earned only 11% of the total earnings of the highest second Sunday delivered by a Hindi film. It was Pushpa 2, which earned 54 crore on the second Sunday.

In fact, Sikandar has failed to enter even the top 50-second Sunday collection by Hindi films! The 50th spot was claimed by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Chhichhore, which brought 10.47 crore to the box office on the second Sunday.

Salman Khan’s last release Tiger 3, which was also a Sunday release, earned 10.50 crore on the second Sunday.

