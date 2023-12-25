Salaar VS Dunki box office clash finally happened, and the result is pretty predictable, keeping the nature of both the beasts in mind. While Prabhas’ starrer is ruling the Indian market, Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s film is slowly and steadily stepping up to continue rejoicing word of mouth.

Dunki released a day before Salaar to attain the headstart, but Prabhas starrer, even releasing a day after, started to create mayhem from the word go. The film has surpassed the 250 crore (all languages, India nett) mark in just four days at the box office.

Though the worldwide gross is still a debatable figure as there’s no break-up of numbers provided by the makers, let’s take a look at Salaar’s status at the Indian box office after the completion of its fourth day.

As per the early trends, Salaar has earned in the range of 44-46 crore (all languages, India Nett) on its day 4, taking the grand total of the film in the range of 255-257 crore. This is lower than what it was hoped from the film to earn on a Christmas holiday, but as it’s not a dominant holiday, the dip is understandable.

Even a high-grossing film like Tiger Zinda Hai showed a dip on Christmas day back in 2017, and it’s a trend movies tend to follow after scoring a high-grossing day. Salaar collected 62 crore (All languages, India Nett) on its day 3, so the dip was destined, but this much? Nope, it’s a little too steep.

While talking about Prashanth Neel’s world-building, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Salaar movie review, wrote, “Right from the opening scene, Prashanth Neel takes you into his typical dark world, where there are a lot of slow motions and over-the-top shots. Many scenes are enjoyable on the big screen, but there are a couple of scenes, including the one where Prabhas breaks the chain fetters with just a strong jerk of his hand, which is too much to digest.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

