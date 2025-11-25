Roi Roi Binale Box Office Day 25: 4th Monday Is 40% Higher Than 4th Friday!

Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale has turned unstoppable at the box office. So much so that the film has managed to earn more on the fourth Monday than it did on the fourth Friday. In 25 days, the film has amassed a net collection of 26.41 crore at the box office.

Zubeen Garg’s Film All Set To Create History!

Zubeen Garg’s film is all set to create history as it might also enter the top 5 most profitable Indian films of 2025 at the box office. Currently, it has managed to surpass the profits of Lokah: Chapter 1 at the box office and now aims to surpass the Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, November 24, Roi Roi Binale earned 52 lakh at the box office. It is an obvious drop from the previous day, the fourth Sunday. However, the film managed to earn more than the fourth Friday, which earned 37 lakh at the box office!

Week 1: 11.48 crore

Week 2: 7.47 crore

Week 3: 5.17 crore

Day 22: 37 lakh

Day 23: 59 lakh

Day 24: 80 lakh

Day 25: 52 lakh

Total: 26.4 crore

Will Roi Roi Binale Enter Top 5?

Now that Roi Roi Binale has surpassed Lokah Chapter 1 and is the seventh most profitable Indian film of 2025, it will next surpass Bou Buttu Bhuta’s 439% profit. It needs to earn a total of 37.5 crore at the box office to surpass the profit of Saiyaara. Currently, Zubeen Garg’s Odia film is 11.1 crore away from this milestone.

Take a look at the budget, box office collection, and profit of these four films.

Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crore | 337.66 crore | 650.3%

Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crore | 16.17 crore | 439%

Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crore | 26.4 crore | 428%

Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crore | 155.94 crore | 419.8%

