Zubeen Garg’s last Assamese film is churning out great numbers at the box office. In more than two weeks, it has managed to become the highest-grossing Assamese film in the history of Assamese cinema, and now it is all set to nail a major milestone at the box office and rewrite this year’s box office history!

Zubeen Garg’s Film To Dethrone Chhaava?

Ever since Chhaava arrived in the theaters on February 14, 2025, it has managed to hold a spot in the list of the most profitable Indian films of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore and it churned out a total net collection of 615.39 crore in India, in its lifetime! The period drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna delivered a profit percentage of 373.37%.

Roi Roi Binale To Enter Most Profitable Indian Films?

Roi Roi Binale is mounted on a budget of 5 crore. Against this budget, it has already earned 22.51 crore at the box office in 18 days, churning out a profit of 350.2%. In order to enter the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025, Zubeen Garg’s film needs to earn a total of 23.66 crore at the box office.

The film is only 1.15 crore away from rewriting history, pushing Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava out of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Day 18

On the 18th day, the third Monday, Zubeen Garg’s film earned 63 lakh at the box office. This was a significant drop from the previous day’s 1.23 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 11.48 crore

Week 2: 7.47 crore

Day 15: 74 lakh

Day 16: 93 lakh

Day 17: 1.23 crore

Day 18: 63 lakh

Total: 22.51 crore

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 18 days.

India net: 22.51 crore

India gross: 26.56 crore

Budget: 5 crore

ROI: 350.2%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

