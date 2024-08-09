Raayan At The Worldwide Box Office (After 14 Days): Dhanush’s Film Surpasses 100 Crore In India; Sets Sights On Global Record In 3rd Weekend!

Dhanush’s directorial venture, Raayan, completed its two-week run at the box office with unwavering momentum. The movie has now grossed 100 crore in India and is on the verge of recovering its production cost soon. Keep reading to know more!

On Day 14, Raayan raked in 1.82 crore, amassing a substantial net domestic collection of 84.85 crore at the box office. This translates to a gross figure of 100.12 crore in India. Coupled with an impressive overseas business of 38.5 crore, Raayan’s worldwide gross total stands at a whopping 138.62 crore.

Raayan is now just 12 crore away from surpassing the lifetime global record set by Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which grossed 150.94 crore worldwide.

List of Top 10 Highest Tamil Grossers Of 2024 – Worldwide:

Indian 2: 150.94 crore Raayan: 138.62 crore Maharaja: 109.13 crore Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudaan: 60.20 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 25.92 crore Siren: 20.13 crore

Raayan has performed well at the box office, especially considering its reported budget of 90 crore. It has recovered 94.28% of its production cost, bringing it tantalizingly close to profitability. The film is just 6 crore away from breaking even. It is expected to reach this milestone by the third weekend.

Dhanush’s dual role as actor and director has resonated strongly with audiences, propelling Raayan to unprecedented heights. As it enters its third week, expectations are high that Raayan will continue to dominate the box office and potentially cross the coveted 150 crore mark globally.

The film’s success is a significant milestone for Dhanush!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 VS Fighter At The Indian Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor Might Beat Hrithik Roshan To Make Her Biggie #1 Bollywood Film Of 2024 In Day 1 Advance Booking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News