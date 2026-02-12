Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran in key roles, has turned out to be a pleasant surprise at the Indian box office. Released amid minimal expectations, the film started its innings by earning less than 40 lakh on the opening day, but due to favorable word of mouth, it gathered momentum and became a big hit within a few days, and now, it is just a few lakh away from becoming a super hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Prakambanam earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Malayalam horror-comedy film is displaying its stronghold even in the second week. On the second Wednesday, day 13, it earned 53 lakh, displaying a jump of 26.19% from day 12’s 42 lakh. Overall, it has earned 9.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 11.44 crore. Considering the current pace, the 15 crore net mark looks within reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 5.55 crore

Day 8 – 65 lakh

Day 9 – 1 crore

Day 10 – 1.15 crore

Day 11 – 40 lakh

Day 12 – 42 lakh

Day 13 – 53 lakh

Total – 9.7 crore

All set to become a super hit!

Prakambanam was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 9.7 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 5.7 crore. Calculated further, it equals 142.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a hit verdict.

To become a super hit, Prakambanam must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 10 crore. So, it needs only 30 lakh more to achieve a super hit verdict, which is likely to be accomplished today, on day 14. With this, the film will become Mollywood’s first super hit of 2026 at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

Indian net collection – 9.7 crore

ROI – 5.7 crore

ROI% – 142.5%

Verdict – Hit

