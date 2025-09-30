Pawan Kalyan has scored his highest-grossing Telugu film at the worldwide box office with They Call Him OG. Unfortunately, the gangster action drama has now slowed down at the ticket windows. But it is only 22 crores away from becoming the #1 Tollywood grosser of 2025 globally. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

Clocks 60 crores overseas

OG was expected to join the leagues of Chhaava, Coolie, Saiyaara, and other 100 crore Indian grossers of 2025. In 5 days, Sujeeth’s directorial has accumulated 60.50 crore gross internationally. It is yet to cross a significant gap, but the pace is gradually declining, which is concerning!

It’s OG vs Sankranthiki Vasthunam worldwide!

At the domestic box office, They Call Him OG has garnered 174.14 crore gross in 5 days. The major concern is its massive budget of 250 crores, which may not be recovered if it does not hold the momentum during the first week.

The worldwide collection of Emraan Hashmi co-starrer currently stands at 234.64 crores. It had recently surpassed the global lifetime of Ram Charan’s Game Changer to become the #2 Tollywood grosser of 2025. Pawan Kalyan’s biggie is now on track to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam and conquer the top throne.

OG needs only 22 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone. It had the potential to cross the mark in its opening week. However, with the constant drop in collections, it may take longer than expected to attain the #1 position.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores They Call Him OG: 234.64 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 5

India net- 147.60 crores

India gross- 174.14 crores

Overseas gross- 60.5 crores

Worldwide gross- 234.64 crores

