Pawan Kalyan has achieved a huge milestone in his career. They Call Him OG has entered the 200 crore mark worldwide, marking his debut in the coveted club. It is now inching towards beating Sankranthiki Vasthunam and becoming the #1 Telugu grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 global box office update!

They Call Him OG Overseas Box Office

It’s been a favorable run as the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer has accumulated 58.95 crore gross already! Drumrolls, please, because Sujeeth’s directorial has surpassed every single Tollywood film of 2025 at the overseas box office. In only 4 days, it has left behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam (35.4 crores), Mirai (32.65 crores), and Kuberaa (31.60 crores), among others.

Enters the 200 crore club worldwide!

They Call Him OG has garnered 140.20 crore at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. When converted into gross, the domestic total lands at 165.43 crores. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide lifetime gross surges to 224.38 crores.

Pawan Kalyan has scored his first 200 crore grosser, as his highest-grossing film has been Bheemla Nayak (158.50 crores) since 2022. History has been rewritten, and new benchmarks will be set now!

The Telugu gangster action drama is now only 32 crores away from becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 by beating Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which concluded its global lifetime at 256.54 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores They Call Him OG: 224.38 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 4

India net- 140.20 crores

India gross- 165.43 crores

Overseas gross- 58.95 crores

Worldwide gross- 224.38 crores

