Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make a theatrical comeback in the cinemas after failing in the theaters with her last film Double XL that arrived in the theaters in 2022. The actress is now all set to impress the audiences in her brother’s film, Nikita Roy, which is all set to clash at the box office with Kajol’s Maa!

Sonakshi Sinha VS Kajol!

It would be after a while that two female actors lock horns at the box office with their films, and it would be interesting to see if one of them or both of them wins this clash! Currently, Sonakshi is leading Kajol‘s film with its likes and popularity on BMS.

Nikita Roy Box Office Day 1 VS Sonakshi Sinha’s Top Opener

Sonakshi Sinha’s top opener at the box office to date is Dabangg 3. Thanks to Salman Khan, the action comedy earned 24.50 crore on day 1, and it would be impossible for Nikita Roy to open this huge show considering the pace of Bollywood films currently at the box office!

Sonakshi Sinha’s Top 5 Openers

In order to enter the list of Sonakshi Sinha’s top 5 openers at the box office, the Lootera actress’s latest offering needs to earn at least 14.50 crore on day 1, surpassing 15 the 15-year-old record of her debut film Dabangg.`

Will Nikita Roy Hit The Target Despite Maa?

Currently, Nikita Roy‘s biggest roadblock at the box office is Kajol’s Maa. If Sonakshi Sinha manages to surpass Dabangg’s opening day collection despite clashing with Maa at the box office, it would be a huge achievement for Sonakshi Sinha. All eyes are on the opening day!

Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s top 5 openers at the box office. (India net collections)

Dabangg 3: 24.50 crore Kalank: 21.60 crore Dabangg 2: 21.10 crore Rowdy Rathore: 15.10 crore Dabangg: 14.50 crore

About Nikita Roy

Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the official synopsis of the film says, “A skeptical author-investigator who debunks supernatural claims faces a case that challenges her rational beliefs and scientific worldview.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Arrival With 614% Higher Profit Dethroned Amitabh Bachchan – Story Behind The Last Superstar’s First Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News