Rani Mukerji is proving why she is the ultimate Sherni of the box office! Her gritty cop drama Mardaani 3 has entered its third week with a steady pulse. The film is on the verge of a historic milestone for the cop franchise. Despite heavy-duty competition from Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Ya Main, and Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2, Shivani Shivaji Roy is refusing to back down.

Rani Mukerji Inching Towards The Next Milestone

Currently, the highest-grossing film of this female cop franchise is Mardaani 2 with a net India collection of 47.51 crore. With its current trajectory, the threequel is expected to bridge this gap by the end of its third week, officially making it the most successful installment in Rani’s celebrated cop series.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 18 Estimates

As per the early trends, the third Monday, February 16, saw a predictable weekday dip, but the occupancy remained respectable for Mardaani 3. The film earned in the range of 50 – 55 lakh* at the box office, taking the total net collection to an estimated 46 crore*.

The female cop trilogy has already entered the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the actress’s career. It has pushed Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna out of the list. Co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar’s romance drama earned a net collection of 44.5 crore in India in its lifetime. The next target for the cop-threequel is Yash Raj Film’s Hichki!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji‘s career at the box office (India net collection)

Talaash: 93 crore Mardaani 2: 47.51 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 47 crore Hichki: 46.17 crore Mardaani 3: 46 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

