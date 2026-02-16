Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 could not achieve huge milestones at the box office. But it would be safe to say that Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial has collected a decent total so far. It is now only 2.21 crore away from attaining 3 major feats. Scroll below for the day 17 worldwide report!

Mardaani 3 Overseas Box Office

In 17 days, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 13.25 crore gross at the overseas box office. The pace has slowed down, with the arrival of O’Romeo along with other existing Bollywood releases. The threequel may be heading to conclude its international total somewhere in the vicinity of 15 crore.

Set to attain 3 worldwide feats!

At the worldwide box office, Mardaani 3 has amassed 66.94 crore gross in 17 days. This includes 53.69 crore gross from the domestic box office. With 2.21 crore more in the kitty, Rani Mukerji starrer will attain 3 feats:

#1 film of the franchise at the worldwide box office, by surpassing Mardaani 2 (67.12 crore). Beat the lifetime of Ta Ra Rum Pum (69.15 crore). Enter Rani Mukerji’s top 5 worldwide grossers of all time.

Mardaani 3 should be able to achieve the targets in the next 2-3 days. It would now majorly depend on the domestic run, as the overseas journey is nearing its saturation.

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Mardaani 3: 66.94 crore (17 days) Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 17 Summary

India net – 45.5 crore

India gross – 53.69 crore

Overseas gross – 13.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 66.94 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Axes Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna & Enters Rani Mukerji’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News