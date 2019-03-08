Luka Chuppi Box Office: Already The THIRD Most Profitable Movie Of 2019!

As Bollywood steps into the third month of the new year, it has already got its third member to the coveted list of most profitable movies of 2019. The list already has Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. The Latest addition is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi.

Luka Chuppi has collected 53.70 crores till date and is Kartik Aaryan’s highest week 1 grosser. It’s very controlled cost has already pushed the film to the list. Let’s see where it stands in the list:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

The budget of the film is 25 crores (including print and advertisement) and going by our traditional formula, the return on investment (ROI) of it is 28.70 crores. If we calculate the ROI%, it will stand to 114.80%. The is ruled by Uri: The Surgical Strike and there is an almost zero chance of any movie surpassing that for years to come. Uri stands tallest with 864.76% and it’s followed by Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

Gully Boy was made on a tight budget of 50 crores and it is inching towards the 135 crores at the box office. It’s ROI% is 169.82% and it stands in the second position. With the addition of Luka Chuppi we now have three movies on the list.

Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan through his banner Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.

