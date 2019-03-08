Badla Box Office Day 1: Will Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu Reunion Surpass Their Pink?

Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has finally arrived in theatres. The duo was earlier seen in Pink. The intriguing trailer was hinting at the mysterious and engaging stuff in the offering and going by the initial critics and public reviews, it seems like director Sujoy Ghosh has passed the test with distinction.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial Pink, was a courtroom drama and smacked the feudal mindset of the society. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Pink also featured Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in key roles. Due to its niche genre and lack of popular music, the movie was quite low on buzz but managed a decent opening day number of 4.32 crores due to increased footfalls during evening and night shows. The movie benefitted of terrific word-of-mouth and highly positive critical reception.

Coming to newly released Badla, this movie too features Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer and Taapsee plays the character of accused. Just like Pink, Badla is also a niche in treatment and lacks chart-buster songs. The response of the trailer is something the movie could boast of, considering 9 out 10 viewers have liked it as they were hooked by its content. Also, the name of Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh, has grabbed the attention of the movie buffs. Another factor that works in the favour is that ‘mass friendly’ element of suspense.

It could be said that though Badla is not backed by a huge hype around it, the movie will still manage a decent opening considering the above-mentioned factors and reunion of Amitabh and Taapsee.

Let’s see if the duo manages to spell the magic once again on big screen and bag better opening than Pink at the box office.

