On This International Women’s Day, Taapsee Pannu Is The Actress We Should Talk About!

By no means, I mean we should not talk about Taapsee Pannu on other days but as every festive day has its prominence let this International Women’s Day 2019 be about her.

The torch-bearer of meaningful cinema in Bollywood. With movies such as Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and now Badla in her kitty, can we please take this moment to be grateful about having her in Bollywood?

She started her innings with Chashme Baddoor‘s Seema but everyone noticed her in Akshay Kumar’s Baby. Taking away the praises with just a 15-minute role in Baby, she was one of the most noticed characters of the film. With those stylishly choreographed moves, she kicked some real butts in the film, and since then she’s doing metaphorically the same when it comes to delivering the performances.

Bursting out in tears followed by a heart-wrenching statement and some blank stares in Pink, shutting down the experts of religion in a tensed courtroom of Mulk or competing the equally talented Vicky Kaushal in the marriage-breaking scene of Manmarziyaan – in a very limited number of Hindi films, Taapsee has accomplished a very rare feat of staying natural in all of her films.

Let’s check out the couple of scenes available on YouTube to revisit the theatrics of Taapsee:

Taapsee is one of those very few actresses who don’t rely much on smartly penned dialogues, she just takes the lines and mouth it in her own style to make them memorable. Similar to her previous performances, she has taken the role of Naina Sethi from Badla to another level.

A very Happy Women’s Day to the ‘woman’ of the hour in the Bollywood!

