Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 56: Aiming The Sky Of 250 Crores!

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on the Indian commandos’ action following the 2016 attack, is inching close to the 250 crores mark at the box office, according to trade pundits.

The film, which released on January 11, raked in 241.19 crores by Friday and has crossed the lifetime business of 2018’s film Simmba.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer garnered 3.83 crores in its 8th week at the box office.

Despite facing tough competition with the release of films such as ‘Gully Boy‘, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ and ‘Total Dhamaal‘ at the box office, Aditya Dhar directorial ‘Uri..’ seems to be marching strong even in its eighth week of the release.

The gritty drama, which traces the real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath, also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.

