Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam clashed at the box office two weeks ago, and both films stand at a vast distance from each other as they finish the third weekend. In fact, on the third Sunday, while Mohanlal’s film struggled mostly, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero flick managed to roar yet again!

Mohanlal Stays Below 2 Crore

On the third Sunday, as per the early estimates, Mohanlal‘s Hridayapoorvam stayed below the 2 crore mark and earned in the range of 1.2 – 1.4 crore at the box office. In total, Mohanlal’s film brought in almost 3 crore on the third weekend at the box office.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Remains Much Higher!

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra remained 466% higher than Hridayapoorvam on the third Sunday. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film earned in the range of 6.5 – 6.8 crore on the third Sunday, despite another superhero flick Mirai, arriving in the theaters!

Hridayapoorvam 3rd Sunday BMS Sales

On the third Sunday, Hridayapoorvam, registered a ticket sale of almost 28K on BMS. In the third weekend, the film registered almost 103K ticket sales in total.

Check out the ticket sale summary of Mohanlal’s film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 73K

Week 1: 758K

Week 2: 465K

3rd Friday: 32.46K

3rd Saturday: 42.32K

3rd Sunday: 28.74K

Total: 1.4 Million

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Ticket Sales

Meanwhile the superhero flick managed to register a ticket sales much higher than Hridayapoorvam on the third Sunday. In fact, the third Sunday’s BMS sales of Lokah is higher than the entire BMS sale of Hridayapoorvam on the third weekend.

Check out the ticket sale summary of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 31K

Week 1: 2.27 Million

Week 2: 1.66 Million

3rd Friday: 201.62K

3rd Saturday: 210.39K

3rd Sunday: 130.21K

Total: 4.49 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

