Mohanlal has created hysteria at the box office with the opening day numbers of his political action thriller L2: Empuraan and in two days the film stands at a total collection of almost 32 – 34 crore. In fact, the superstar took only 48 hours to create history at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025

Mohanlal’s biggie is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, surpassing the highest-grosser of the year, Officer On Duty’s 31.5 crore box office collection in India.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 2 Estimates

L2: Empuraan, on the second day, March 28, earned in the range of 11.5 – 12.5 crore at the box office, as per early trends. This is a drop of almost 41% from the previous day, which earned 21.5 crore at the box office, bringing the biggest opening for a Malayalam film in Mollywood’s history!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films in India at the box office.

Officer On Duty: 31.56 crore

Rekhachithram: 27 crore

Identity: 10.29 crore

Ponman: 10.15 crore

Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse: 9.29 crore

Mohanlal‘s action biggie has registered a ticket sale of 189K on BMS from 6 AM to 11 PM. It has already registered the biggest pre-sales of Mollywood and the total ticket sales of the film on BMS stands at a total of 1.3+ million. It registered 42% occupancy on day 2, excluding the night shows, with Kochi, registering 77% overall occupancy.

About L2: Empuraan

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is rated 6.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the political action thriller says, “The journey of Stephen Nedumpally, a man leading a double life as Khureshi Abram, an enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.”

