The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 continues to be the #1 choice of audience in Bollywood. Despite limited screens and competition from Ground Zero and Jaat, it has maintained a rock-steady hold. It is now Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing post-Covid grosser worldwide. Scroll below for day 8 box office collections!

Crosses 50 crore milestone in India

After a long time, an Akshay Kumar starrer is receiving praise for being content-driven. In 8 days, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned 50.59 crore net in India. It is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 and is chasing the lifetime total of Jaat (82.60 crores).

Overseas run!

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial is much better than Akshay Kumar’s recent releases in the overseas market. It had previously surpassed Sky Force, which raked in only 15 crore gross in its lifetime. In 8 days, Kesari Chapter 2 has minted an international total of 24 crore gross.

Worldwide Total

R Madhavan and Ananya Panday co-starrer is now pacing closer to the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has accumulated 83.69 crore gross so far.

Take a look at the global box office breakdown of 8 days below:

India net- 50.59 crores

India gross- 59.69 crores

Overseas gross- 24 crores

Worldwide gross- 83.69 crores

Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid grossers

In over a week, Kesari Chapter 2 has become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest grosser at the worldwide box office in the post-Covid era. It is now only 6.55 crores away from beating Samrat Prithviraj and officially entering the top 5.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid worldwide grossers below:

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores

OMG 2 – 220 crores

Sky Force – 174.21 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores

Ram Setu – 83.02 crores

Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores

Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores

Khel Khel Mein – 57.57 crores

Bell Bottom – 45.47 crores

Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crores

Sarfira – 31.64 crores

Selfiee – 23.97 crores

