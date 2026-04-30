Kara Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Dhanush Delivers His Lowest Opener Post-COVID

Dhanush’s latest outing Kara has opened to a surprisingly low response at the box office. The actor has been on a golden run at the box office with consistent performers and solid openers. However, he seems to have hit a massive speed bump with his latest release. While the actor is known for his experimental choices, the early trends for his new offering suggest that the film will struggle to strike a chord with the masses on its opening day.

Dhanush’s Last Opening

Dhanush’s last Tamil release was Idli Kadai, which opened at 11 crore at the box office and earned love from the audience. With his new film, the actor has managed to bring only 30% of Idli Kadai‘s opening day collection at the box office.

Kara Box Office Day 1 Estimates

According to early trends, Kara has collected almost 2.5 crore until 8 PM. The film is expected to close its Day 1 in the range of 3 – 3.5 crore in India. Even more concerning is that it has fallen below the numbers of Naane Varuvean, which was previously his lowest post-COVID opener.

The film registered a lukewarm 20.2% occupancy on Day 1. Usually, a Dhanush starrer sees a massive surge during the evening and night shows in Tamil Nadu, but the trends indicate a flat trajectory. The low start can be attributed to the film’s niche treatment or perhaps a lack of aggressive promotion.

Check out the opening day collection of all Tamil films of Dhanush post-COVID, ranked from highest to lowest at the box office (India Net Collection).

Raayan: 13.7 crore Idli Kadai: 11 crore Vaathi: 9.7 crore Captain Miller: 8.8 crore Thiruchitrambalam: 8.25 crore Naane Varuvean: 6.9 crore

Kara: 3 – 3.5 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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