Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has finally touched the 150 crore mark at the box office with its Hindi version. The mythological epic stands at a total of 150.67 crore net in Hindi, and it is churning out huge profits as well. Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore at the box office, the film has made 90.67 crore profit in Hindi.

Rishab Shetty’s Film Is A Super Hit!

Rishab Shetty‘s film is now a super hit in Hindi as well. The film has registered a 151.1% return on investment. Interestingly, only the Hindi earnings have entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, surpassing Sky Force and its 134.93 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, October 13, the second Monday, Kantara Chapter 1 earned 4.5 crore at the box office. This is the first time that the film went below the 5 crore mark but it is still not a bad news since it claimed a super hit verdict for itself!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (Hindi Net Collections).

Day 1: 18.5 crore

Day 2: 13.5 crore

Day 3: 20 crore

Day 4: 23 crore

Day 5: 8.7 crore

Day 6: 11.2 crore

Day 7: 8.2 crore

Day 8: 7 crore

Day 9: 7.1 crore

Day 10: 14.37 crore

Day 11: 14.65 crore

Day 12: 4.45 crore

Total: 150.67 crore

Surpasses Saaho, Eyes Salaar Next

In the list of the highest-grossing dubbed South Indian films, Kantara Chapter 1 has secured the seventh spot, axing Prabhas’s Saaho. It is now less than 2 crore away from claiming the next spot, axing Prabhas’s Salaar yet again.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian dubbed films and their net collections.

Pushpa 2: 836.09 crore Baahubali 2: 511 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore RRR: 277 crore 2.0: 188 crore Salaar: 152 crore Kantara Chapter 1: 150.67 crore Saaho: 149 crore Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

