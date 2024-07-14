Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a glorious run at the ticket windows. It has only been 17 days, but the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama has broken many box office records. After Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan is now the third member, all set to rake in 1000 crores in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian actor to achieve that feat at the box office. His 2023 blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, made a major contribution towards clocking that milestone. Ranbir Kapoor soon joined the coveted club after Animal accumulated 554 crores in its lifetime.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office – the gamechanger!

With Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone became the first and only actress to have entered the 1000 crore club in the post-covid era. In fact, her total box office earnings have surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, who toppled the list for the longest time! Meanwhile, Prabhas also entered the coveted club with his latest release. Amitabh Bachchan will soon be the fifth actor to join them.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan films released in the post-Covid era and their box office collections:

Chehre – 3.50 crores

Jhund – 17.25 crores

Runway 34 – 32 crores

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva – 268 crores

Goodbye – 6.75 crores

Uunchai – 31.68 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 571.95 crores

Total – 931.13 crores

This means Amitabh Bachchan only needs 69 crores more to become the fifth Indian actor to earn a 1000 crore box office collection. That feat will likely be achieved in a day or two!

More about Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic film also stars Disha Patani, who has tasted success after six long years. Her last major hit was Baaghi 2 (2018).

Kamal Haasan and Brahmanandam also play pivotal roles, while Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda made cameo appearances!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

