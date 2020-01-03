Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 21: Dwayne Johnson led Jumanji: The Next Level has surprisingly survived the storm of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and the competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, to emerge as a big winner at Indian box office. The movie has just wrapped up its third week run by adding few more crores to its credit.

At the end of three weeks theatrical run, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned approx 58 crores in India. In the course, it has continued its streak of surpassing highest Hollywood grossers in India. In the list of Koimoi’s All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India list, the movie has gone past the collections of biggies including The Avengers (53 crores), Deadpool 2 (54 crores) and Aquaman (55 crores).

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 21: Dwayne Johnson Starrer BEATS The Avengers, Deadpool & Aquaman
Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 21: Dwayne Johnson Starrer BEATS The Avengers, Deadpool 2 & Aquaman

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. Joker64.00 crores*
15. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
16. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
17. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
18. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
19. Jumanji: The Next Level58.00 crores*
20. Aquaman55.00 crores
21. Deadpool 254.00 crores
22. The Avengers53.00 crores
23. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
24. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
25. Iron Man 350.50 crores
26. Aladdin50.00 crores
27. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
28. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
29. Frozen 244.00 crores
30. The Nun42.00 crores
31. Incredibles 240.25 crores
32. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
33. Black Panther38.00 crores
34. Justice League35.00 crores
35. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
36. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
37. Skyfall30.00 crores

Meanwhile, actor Jack Black who plays a pivotal part in the movie, feels he gets down on himself quite often, about what people think about him, and says he could do with some inner calm.

Asked about one weakness he would like to do away, Black told IANS: “It probably would be just like getting too down on myself about what people think about me. I could use a little more inner calm sometimes.”

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like “School Of Rock“, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Shallow Hal“, “King Kong“, “The Holiday“, “Tropic Thunder” and “Gulliver’s Travels“.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here