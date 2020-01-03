Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 21: Dwayne Johnson Starrer BEATS The Avengers, Deadpool 2 & Aquaman

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 21: Dwayne Johnson led Jumanji: The Next Level has surprisingly survived the storm of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and the competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, to emerge as a big winner at Indian box office. The movie has just wrapped up its third week run by adding few more crores to its credit.

At the end of three weeks theatrical run, Jumanji: The Next Level has earned approx 58 crores in India. In the course, it has continued its streak of surpassing highest Hollywood grossers in India. In the list of Koimoi’s All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India list, the movie has gone past the collections of biggies including The Avengers (53 crores), Deadpool 2 (54 crores) and Aquaman (55 crores).

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Meanwhile, actor Jack Black who plays a pivotal part in the movie, feels he gets down on himself quite often, about what people think about him, and says he could do with some inner calm.

Asked about one weakness he would like to do away, Black told IANS: “It probably would be just like getting too down on myself about what people think about me. I could use a little more inner calm sometimes.”

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like “School Of Rock“, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Shallow Hal“, “King Kong“, “The Holiday“, “Tropic Thunder” and “Gulliver’s Travels“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!