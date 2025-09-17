Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have painted the town black and hilarious as they return with one of the funniest courtroom franchises of Indian Cinema. Jolly LLB 3 is arriving in the theaters on September 19 and the film is all set to create some new benchmarks at the box office!

Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise

Akshay Kumar currently leads five comedy franchises – Hera Pheri, Jolly LLB, OMG 2, Welcome (as he returns to Welcome 3), and Housefull. In total these five comedy franchises have delivered 13 films and stand at a total collection of 1302 crore approximately!

How Much Jolly LLB 3 Needs To Earn!

Akshay Kumar might reach a total of 1500 crore with a cumulative collection of his comedy franchises only, if Jolly LLB 3 manages to earn anywhere above 197 crore. This would be an achievement for the actor!

Jolly Franchise Box Office VS OMG Franchise

Jolly Franchise is more of a social comedy. Other than Jolly, Akshay Kumar‘s other social comedy franchise is OMG, which stands at a total collection of 231.5 crore with its two films. Meanwhile, the Jolly LLB franchise stands at a total of 149 crore with its two films.

Check out the collection of all the films of Akshay Kumar’s five comedy franchises at the box office (India Net Collections).

Hera Pheri: 12.36 crore

Phir Hera Pheri: 41 crore

OMG: 81.5 crore

OMG 2: 150 crore

Jolly LLB: 32 crore

Jolly LLB 2: 117 crore

Welcome: 71.25 crore

Welcome Back: 97 crore

Housefull: 74.40 crore

Housefull 2: 114 crore

Housefull 3: 107.70 crore

Housefull 4: 206 crore

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

