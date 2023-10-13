Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office ever since it released. Finally, after spending over a month in theatres, the pace has slowed down a bit, but amid this, National Cinema Day is going to be a booster in the collection. As it gears up for a big Friday, here’s how it performed on day 36!

Directed by Atlee, the film marked the first collaboration between him and Shah Rukh Khan. As the film presents the actor in the massiest avatar possible, the audience is pouring love, and this action thriller is enjoying tremendous repeat value. Amid a bunch of new releases, this biggie is finding its share of audience, and that’s highly commendable.

As per early trends flowing in, Jawan has slowed down a bit but is still maintaining consistency in numbers. There are no major drops, and the numbers are coming in the same range. On day 36, i.e., 6th Thursday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned 0.79-0.83 crores at the Indian box office. This takes the total collection to 627.37-627.41 crores (inclusive of all languages).

Jawan is now all set to show a massive jump on the 6th Friday as it has witnessed massive ticket sales in advance for National Cinema Day.

For the unversed, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country are capped at just 99 rupees. Yes, there are exceptions, as not all theatres are participating in celebrating this occasion. Also, it is to be noted that this rate is just for 2D. 3D, IMAX, and 4DX are also available at low rates but not 99 rupees. And yes, Jawan is reaping the full benefit of these discounted rates.

