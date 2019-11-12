Housefull 4 Box office: Akshay Kumar led comic caper Housefull 4 is enjoying a dream run at the ticket windows. Till now, it has amassed 200.58 crores in the domestic market and is now officially the highest-grossing movie ever for Akshay.

Akshay Kumar has one 200 crores grosser in the form of Mission Mangal, which released just a few months ago. It earned a lifetime of 200.16 crores. And now, H4 stands as his biggest box office success ever. Last year’s release 2.0 is Akshay’s third highest grosser with collections of 188 crores (Hindi version). Speaking about All Time Grossers, the movie is set to topple 3 Idiots (202 crores) in the list.

Also, H4 is now amongst the most profitable films of 2019 with returns of 100.58%. Made at an estimated cost of 100 crores, the movie has yielded a profit of 100.58 crores. It will soon beat the profits of Batla House (102.08%) and Kesari (104%) in the list of Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019. It’s a celebration time for the mad team!

Check out the profitable list below:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Meanwhile, apart from the aforementioned feats, H4 also holds the best Monday collections of 2019 for any Bollywood movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 is a reincarnation comedy and despite negative critical reception, it received thumbs up from the audience.

