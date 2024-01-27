Fighter Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): A long wait ended when Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone arrived with the most-anticipated film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Fighter, which is high on patriotism, is based on a few real-life events, including the Pulwama Attack in Kashmir in 2019. Since its release, the film has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics. On the other hand, social media users are also lauding the aerial action thriller.

After its impressive collections on the opening day, it witnessed a huge jump on Republic Day as fans flocked to the theatres. However, day 3 saw a dip, which many expected, but it is expected to grow again on Sunday. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Fighter faced a decline in numbers on Day 3. According to the latest media reports, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer has minted Rs 25-27 crore* at the domestic box office in Hindi. With its latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 90.80 to 92.80 crore*. As compared to its Day 2 collections, the film has witnessed a 39-34% drop as it earned Rs 41.20 crore. The aerial action earned Rs 65.80 crore in the first two days of its release.

Despite Day 3 being a Saturday, the drop was unexpected. However, it is worth noting that it is still better than its opening day collection of Rs 24.60 crore, which was a little over what was expected. Speaking about Fighter‘s worldwide collection, it has collected around Rs 100.13 crore at the international box office. Well, at least 35 crore is expected on Sunday, which would mark the end of its 3-day long weekend that coincided with Republic Day.

Recently, director Siddharth Anand took to Twitter to react to a Tweet that read, “Don’t Forget #Fighter is just a Hindi release Non-Pan India movie and banned in all the Gulf countries! #HrithikRoshan. Still 100 Cr in 2 Days.” Re-tweeting the same, he wrote, “True story” with a bicep emoji. Take a look:

Well, let’s wait and watch how much Fighter would earn on its first Sunday and what benchmarks it will set.

For more box office updates on Fighter, stay tuned to Koimoi!

