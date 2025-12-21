Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko has still not given up at the box office after 30 days. On the 30th day, it has witnessed a 50% jump yet again at the box office. In 30 days, the net collection of the film managed to earn a total of 24.12 crore at the box office.

10th Highest-Grosser Of 2025

Dinjith Ayyathan has delivered the tenth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. It has pushed Narivetta out of the top 10 films. Tovino Thomas’s film earned a gross collection 31.85 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Eko Box Office Day 30

On the 30th day, December 20, the fourth Saturday, Eko earned 3 lakh at the box office. This is a 50% jump from the fourth Friday, which earned 2 lakh at the box office. The film is also aiming for a last jump at the box office on the fourth Sunday.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11.65 crore

Week 2: 8.85 crore

Week 3: 2.75 crore

Week 4: 85 lakh

Day 29: 2 lakh

Day 30: 3 lakh

Total: 24.12 crore

1.63 Crore Away From The Last Milestone

The last milestone for Eko is surpassing Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra‘s profit of 415.3%. To surpass this target, the film is still 1.63 crore away at the box office. This seems like a huge target now.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 globally (Gross Collections Worldwide).

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra: 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.23 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Dies Irae: 82.19 crore Kalamkaval: 79.03 crore* Hridayapoorvam: 76.61 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.21 crore Rekhachithram: 56.88 crore Officer On Duty: 55.08 crore Eko: 46.56 crore*

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 30 days.

India Net Collection: 24.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 28.46 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 19.12 crore

ROI%: 382.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 18.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 46.56 crore

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

