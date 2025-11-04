Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to hit a total of 100 crore globally. The romantic drama is being loved by the audience, and the film has churned out close to 200% returns in India with a net collection of almost 72 crore in 14 days. The film is now moving to the next milestone!

3rd Highest Romantic Grosser of The Year Globally!

Currently, Harshvardhan Rane has delivered the third-highest-grossing romantic film globally at the box office. It is now one step away from becoming the second-highest-grossing romantic film globally. This might be the last spot for the film, since it would be very difficult to reach the top spot.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned 101.1 crore at the box office globally. The top spot in the list of the highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 globally is held by Saiyaara, with a worldwide gross collection of 570.67 crore. This is Harshvardhan Rane’s first 100 crore grosser worldwide, and hopefully, the film might achieve the mark with its domestic collection as well!

Check out the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Saiyaara: 570.67 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 104.7 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 101.1 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crore Param Sundari: 89.72 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the romantic drama after 14 days.

India Net Collection: 72.96 crore

India Gross Collection: 86.09 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Profit: 47.96 crore

ROI%: 191.84%

Overseas Gross Collection: 15.01 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 101.1 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

