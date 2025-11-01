Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has turned out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025. During the pre-release phase, the film gave a vibe of a ‘B film’, and box office enthusiasts had minimal expectations from it. But surprisingly, it has taken the edge over Thamma to become the first Bollywood Diwali release of 2025 to secure a clear verdict in India. Within a few days, it became a hit, and now, on day 11, it has emerged as a super hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The makers of the Bollywood romantic drama chose to clash with a big release like Thamma, and it has turned out to be a wise decision. It was clear that the film’s target audience is different than Thamma and mainly situated in the B and C centers. With the onset of Diwali festivities, it received a significant boost. Afterwards, it maintained the pace due to the acceptance among the ticket-buying audience.

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

Yesterday, on day 11, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat entered the second week. It displayed a steady trend by earning an estimated 2.2 crores, compared to 2.3 crores on day 10. Overall, the film has earned 64.58 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 76.2 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

crores Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Day 7 – 4.04 crores

Day 8 – 4.7 crores

Day 9 – 3 crores

Day 10 – 2.3 crores

Day 11 – 2.2 crores

Total – 64.58 crores

It’s now a super hit affair!

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 64.58 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 39.58 crores. Calculated further, it equals 158.32% returns. Since it has crossed 150% returns, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 64.58 crores

ROI – 39.58 crores

ROI% – 158.32%

Verdict – Super Hit

