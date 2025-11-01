Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has completed its glorious one month in theatres. From the opening day, the film has been enjoying a strong run, and it recently joined the coveted 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Despite being the most expensive Kannada film, it has minted impressive returns in 30 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kannada magnum opus justified its pre-release hype by fetching superb numbers during the first few days. Afterwards, the power of content came into play, drawing audiences to theatres. Despite several big films releasing in theatres, it managed to stay one of the top choices of moviegoers. As a result, it became the only Kannada film to earn 600 crore net after KGF Chapter 2.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

Coming to the latest update, Kantara Chapter 1 completed one month in theaters yesterday and earned an estimated 1.7 crores on its 30th day. Overall, the film has earned 603.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 712.01 crores.

While the pace of the film has slowed considerably, there is still some fuel left in the tank. Despite the OTT release, it is likely to go past the 620 crore mark in net collection.

Makes solid returns in 30 days

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 603.4 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 478.4 crores. Calculated further, it equals 382.72% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 603.4 cro r es

cro es ROI – 478.4 crores

ROI% – 382.72%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

More about the film

The magnum opus is helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda (Hombale Films). It was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. Currently, its Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Becomes Biggest Opener Ever Among Re-Releases, Sets New Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News