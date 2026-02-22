The box office battle between the youth-centric romance Do Deewane Seher Mein and the legal drama Assi has taken an interesting turn. While both films faced the heat of a tough Sunday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur have managed to edge ahead of Taapsee Pannu over the first weekend despite running on fewer shows than the courtroom drama!

The third day of release is often the make-or-break moment for romantic dramas. While DDSM has found its footing in urban pockets, the overall early trends for Sunday suggest that the film is struggling with an unusual trend.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the first Sunday, February 22, day 3, Do Deewane Seher Mein registered a collection of 1.5 – 1.6 crore only. This is almost in the same range as the previous day, which brought 1.5 crore at the box office.

The romantic drama registered a low occupancy of 12.5%. It has failed to cross the 5-crore mark at the box office over its opening weekend. For a film banking on the fresh chemistry of Siddhant and Mrunal, the initial three-day total is lower than what it should have brought!

However, the major roadblock could be Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo performing well and Shanaya Kapoor – Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main, maintaining a steady pace due to good word-of-mouth! All eyes are now on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s personal box office track record.

For Do Deewane Seher Mein to be considered a respectable runner, it needs to cross the lifetime collections of Siddhant’s last theatrical release, Yudhra, which earned 11.35 crore net collection in India. The action drama was directed by Ravi Udyawar himself. DDSM currently needs to get a hold at the box office over the week.

