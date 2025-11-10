Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae is all set to enter the next milestone at the box office and is literally 8.5 crore away from the said mark. The film in nine days stands at a gross collection of 63.7 crore at the worldwide box office, surpassing the first superhit of the year, Rekhachithram, which earned 57.3 crore in its lifetime globally!

Pranav Mohanlal VS Naslen

Pranav Mohanlal’s film is all set to uproot Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana from the top 5 globally Malayalam grossers of 2025. Interestingly, as soon as he pushes the film out of the top 5, he will also snatch Naslen’s achievement of having two films in the top 5 highest-grossing list!

Dies Irae Worldwide Box Office

Dies Irae currently stands at a total gross collection of 63.7 crore in nine days. The film has earned 26 crore overseas, and after entering the top 5, it will target Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam next. In fact, that might be the last milestone for Pranav Mohanlal at the box office since it would be difficult for him to touch the top 3 spots!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2025 (Worldwide Gross Collections).

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra: 304.92 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Hridayapoorvam: 76.59 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crore Dies Irae: 63.7 crore (after 9 days) Rekhachithram: 57.31 crore Officer On Duty: 55.03 crore Narivetta: 31.85 crore Bazooka: 27.34 crore

Dies Irae Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the horror thriller after nine days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 31.95 crore

India Gross Collection: 37.7 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 26 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 63.7 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

