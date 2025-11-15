Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 is getting love from the audience, and the film is all set to enter the list of the top 5 romantic Bollywood weekends of 2025. Interestingly, the film is already the 7th best weekend with only one day’s number arriving. On the opening day, the rom-com earned 9.45 crore at the box office.

Ajay Devgn To Enter The Top 5

Ajay Devgn is all set to enter the top 5 romantic weekends of 2025. It needs to enter 28.5 crore at the box office to enter the top 5 romantic Bollywood weekends of 2025. In doing so, Ajay Devgn will push Param Sundari out of the top 5 list.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2 To Axe Metro In Dino Weekend

On the second day, De De Pyaar De 2 will axe the entire weekend collection of Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu’s film earned 18.65 crore at the box office during the first three days. With Sunday’s number, it would be interesting to see if Ajay Devgn manages to cross Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Further, if Ajay Devgn‘s rom-com manages to surpass the weekend numbers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will enter the top 3 romantic Bollywood weekends of 2025.

Check out the opening weekend collection of Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India Net Collections).

Saiyaara: 84.50 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 48.34 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 32.12 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crore Param Sundari: 28.48 crore Metro In Dino: 18.65 crore Dhadak 2: 11.97 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 9.45 crore* (Only Friday Numbers) Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 5.28 crore Loveyapa: 4.75 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 44: It’s A Huge Hit, Yet One Milestone Remains Out of Reach!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News