De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Rom-Com Financially Safe For Makers Recovering 122 Crore From Pre-Sales

De De Pyaar De 2 is churning out good numbers at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy, also starring Rakul Preet Singh & R Madhavan, has turned out to be a financially safe and profitable outing for the makers – all thanks to a balanced revenue mix across theatrical, digital, satellite, and music rights.

DDPD 2 Hits 122 Crore Pre-Sales

The pre-sales of Ajay Devgn‘s rom-com have hit a total of 122 crore. This non-theatrical recovery has brought assurance that the film is definitely churning out profits from its earnings in the theaters. The theatrical recovery will be an added bonus for the film!

De De Pyaar De 2 Budget

The film is mounted on a production budget of 135 crore, with an additional 15 crore spent on Prints and Advertising (P&A). This brings the total investment cost of the project to 150 crore. Against this 150 crore budget, De De Pyaar De 2 has recovered 81.3%.

Non-Theatrical Rights Of DDPD2

Against the 150 crore investment, the producers of DDPD 2 have managed to secure substantial earnings even before milking the theatrical business. It fetched a staggering 107 crore from its combined OTT and satellite rights – an impressive figure that formed the backbone of its recovery. Meanwhile, the music rights contributed another 15 crore.

On the theatrical front, De De Pyaar De 2 collected 43.20 crore from the Indian box office in 4 days. Meanwhile, the gross worldwide box office revenue touched 63.4 crore, adding a decent cushion to the overall tally.

DDPD 2‘s well-structured revenue model and strong non-theatrical market performance have ensured that it remains a financially favourable venture for the producers, T-Series, and Luv Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 1: Will Vivek Oberoi & Gang Recreate The Magic & Enter Top 10 Adult Openers In History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News