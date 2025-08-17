Rajinikanth’s Coolie witnessed a disappointing drop on the fourth day at the box office taking the total net collection of his action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj to an estimated total of 194 – 196 crore. On Sunday, day 4, the film performed its weakest, despite a very weak competition from War 2.

Rajinikanth Misses The 200 Crore Mark!

The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, with Upendra in powerful cameos, was expected to enter the 200 crore club in its full glory on Sunday. But the film struggled at the ticket window from morning itself!

Coolie Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Sunday, August 17, Coolie managed to earn 35 – 36 crore at the box office, as per the early estimates. This is a massive drop from the opening day collection of 65 crore. A drop of almost 65% from the opening day is very rare for any superstar biggie! Since all the superstar films tend to jump on the first Sunday!

The Tamil version of the film registered an occupancy of only 64% on the fourth day, Sunday. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film registered an occupancy of 42.6% in the theaters.

How Much Does Coolie Need To Earn To Become A Hit?

Rajinikanth‘s film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 350 crore and it has recovered almost 55% of its said budget in three days. However, it would very difficult for the film to claim a hit verdict for itself. The film needs to earn a total of 700 crore at the Indian box office (net collection) to claim a hit verdict for itself! A distant dream, as of now!

