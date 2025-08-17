Rajinikanth has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of every single Indian film that arrived in 2025 except for Chhaava and Saiyaara. In only 72 hours, Coolie is the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, with a gross collection of 319.41 crore.

Rajinikanth Delivers Biggest South Indian Film!

Interestingly, Rajinikanth’s action film helmed by Lokesh Kanagarah has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of every single South Indian film that arrived in 2025. It claimed the top spot from Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which was the highest-grossing South Indian film worldwide with a gross collection of 268.05 crore.

Coolie Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, Coolie managed to hit 131.50 crore gross collection. Out of this 131.5 crore, the film managed to earn a gross collection of 9.97 crore in the UK, 6.53 crore in Australia, and almost 49.4 crore from North America, and the rest of the collection from other territories.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 546.91 crore Coolie: 319.41 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Mahavatar Narsimha : 247.49 crore Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in three days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 104.7 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 15.05 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 38.25 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 1.25 crore

India Net Collection: 159.25 5crore

India Gross Collection: 187.91 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 131.50 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 319.41 crore

