Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 witnessed a shocker on Sunday, going downhill, bringing the lowest earning day for the film, which earned the highest on Independence Day, bringing a collection of almost 53.5 crore on the second day! In four days, the Spy Universe biggie stands at a total net collection of an estimated 174 – 175 crore.

Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR’s Biggie Earns Less Than War!

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the Spy Universe biggie earned lesser than War’s first Sunday! Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the predecessor earned 37.5 crore on its first Sunday, which was the fifth day for the film, since it arrived on a Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

War 2 Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Sunday, August 17, War 2 managed to earn 31 – 32 crore at the box office, as per the early estimates. This is a massive drop from the opening day collection of 52.5 crore. A drop of almost 40% from the opening day, which is unbelievable, since Sundays generally earn the highest during the first weekend.

The Hindi version of the film registered an occupancy of only 34.41% on the fourth day, Sunday, which is disappointing, considering it was a Holiday. Meanwhile the Telugu version of the film registered an occupancy of 34.1% in the theaters.

War 2 VS War Box Office

War is Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film, earning a total of 319 crore at the box office. It is still a distant dream for War 2 to touch this number considering the current pace of the Spy Universe film at the box office!

