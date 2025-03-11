Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has surpassed another day with flying colors at the box office and stands at an expected total of almost 543 – 544 crore* in 26 days. In these 26 days, it is already standing as the fourth highest-grossing film in Hindi Cinema, and it might finish at this spot in all probability, not making it to the next target, which is Jawan’s 584 crore at the Hindi box office!

Meanwhile, the period film helmed by Laxman Utekar is changing the stats and the rankings in the list of highest-grossing Indian films in the history of Indian Cinema, which is ruled by Pushpa 2 with a massive 1265.97 crore!

Chhaava Box Office Day 26 Estimates

On the 26th day, the fourth Tuesday, March 11, Chhaava earned in the range of 5.15 – 5.35 crore* at the box office as per the early trends. This is a minute drop from the previous day’s earnings, which stood at 5.75 – 6 crore.* In total the film stands at approximately 543 – 544 crore*!

9th Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s period drama already pushed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 out of the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. Now, it has done the unthinkable, pushing Pathaan to number 10 and claiming the 9th spot!

Chhaava has dethroned Pathaan as the ninth highest-grossing film at the Indian Box Office, which earned 543.22 crore. Vicky Kaushal has surpassed this number, which is a huge achievement since Pathaan was the first Bollywood film to enter the 500 crore club and Shah Ruk Khan’s biggest box office achievement, making it one of his ‘most-special’ films, more so since it was his comeback vehicle. Vicky Kaushal will now aim for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film at the box office!

* denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Kunchacko Boban Starrer Just 79 Lakhs Away From This Important Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News