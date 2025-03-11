Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has completed 25 roaring days at the box office and on the 25th day the period drama has nailed not one but two milestones changing the number game entirely and re-writing the history of Indian Cinema and the Hindi Cinema, both at once!

In 25 days, the period drama based on the life of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj, stands at a total collection of 529.33 crore* in Hindi, 9.41 crore* in Telugu, and 538.74* crore in all languages. With this phenomenal number, it has nailed two major records!

Chhaava Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, March 10, Chhaava earned 4.5 crore* in Hindi, and 1.25 crore* in Telugu, bringing a total of 5.75 crore* in India in all languages! Scroll down to learn about the two major milestones it touched on the 25th day.

4th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is now the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office and it has surpassed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 to claim the spot. The film now stands at 529.33 crore** in Hindi, standing at the fourth position in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films. However, it would now take a long time to snatch the third spot from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan!

Check out the highest-grossing Hindi films at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 836.09 crore

Stree 2: 627.50 crore

Jawan: 584 crore

Chhaava: 529.33 crore **

** Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

Pathaan: 524.53 crore

Baahubali 2: 511 crore

Animal: 505 crore

KGF Chapter 2: 434.62 crore

Dangal: 387.39 crore

10th Highest-Grossing Film Of Indian Cinema!

Vicky Kaushal now owns the tenth highest-grossing film of the Indian Cinema, pushing Gadar 2, out of the top 10. Vicky Kaushal will next hunt Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan before it feasts on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal!

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films at the box office.

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crore

Baahubali 2: 1031 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: 856 crore

RRR: 772 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore

Jawan: 640.42 crore

Stree 2 : 627.50 crore

Animal: 554 crore

Pathaan: 543.22 crore

Chhaava: 538.74 crore**

* denotes an estimated collection

** denotes that the film is still running in theaters, and the rank might change as per the closing collection!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

