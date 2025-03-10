Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing films in India. The historical action film has maintained an unbelievable hold at the box office on its fourth Monday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 25.

Maintains a good hold!

As per the early trends flowing in, Chhaava has raked in earnings between 6.50-7.50 crores on its fourth Monday, all languages included. It has minted around 4-4.5 crores in the Hindi belt, while the remaining sum comes from its Telugu release.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial registered morning occupancy of 5.81%, which rose to 9.59% during the afternoon and 10.61% during the evening shows. It was a regular working day, but the historical action drama is surpassing every Hindi as well as regional film to drive audiences to the theatres nationwide, which is impressive.

The 25-day total will now conclude around 531.33-532.33 crores.

Chhaava vs top 10 highest-grossing Indian films

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film recently surpassed Gadar 2 and stole its 10th spot among the top 10 highest-grossers in India. It is now aiming to climb up the ladder by surpassing Pathaan, which earned 543.22 crores in its lifetime. The historical action film only needs around 11 crores more in the kitty.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores RRR: 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores Stree 2: 627.50 crores Animal: 554 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Chhaava: 531.33-532.33 crores (estimates)

More about Chhaava

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release is produced by Maddock Films. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles. The supporting cast features Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on February 14, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

