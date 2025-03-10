It’s been a victorious journey for Chhaava at the Indian box office. Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration has been a major success with humungous box office collections. The historical action drama has now surpassed every single Bollywood film to register the highest fourth weekend. Scroll below for the day 24 updates!

Maintains a good hold on the fourth Sunday

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release witnessed a major roadblock on day 24 due to the ICC Champions Trophy finale. India was competing against New Zealand, and over 80 crore viewers were busy watching it online. Despite that, Chhaava has maintained a good hold, adding 8.43 crores to its kitty. It has suffered a 38.46% drop compared to a rocking Saturday of 13.70 crores.

The overall box office collections at the Indian box office stand at 524.83 crores after 24 days. It has surpassed Pathaan (524.53 crores) to become 5th highest-grossing film in Hindi. The next target is Gadar 2 (525.50 crores), which will be easily achieved today.

Second-highest fourth weekend in Hindi cinema

Vicky Kaushal starrer has accumulated 28.43 crores in its fourth weekend. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Fourth Friday: 6.30 crores

Fourth Saturday: 13.70 crores

Fourth Sunday: 8.43 crores

Total: 28.43 crores

Chhaava beat Stree 2, Jawan, and every other Bollywood film to record the highest fourth weekend. However, it is the second-highest Hindi film, as Pushpa 2 conquers the #1 spot.

Take a look at the top 5 fourth weekend collections below:

Pushpa 2: 30 crores Chhaava: 28.43 crores Stree 2: 23.77 crores Jawan: 22.89 crores Gadar 2: 18.72 crores

Baahubali 2 is now out of the top 5 with its 18.30 crore earnings in the Hindi belt.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

