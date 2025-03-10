Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava is a superhit in the Hindi belt. It was released in Telugu on March 7, 2025. The historical action film has concluded its first three days on a victorious note, marking the fifth-highest opening weekend of 2025 in Tollywood. Scroll below for the latest exciting update!

Chhaava Opening Weekend in Telugu

A drop was expected nationwide as cine-goers had their focus on the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finale. Despite the huge hurdle, Chhaava witnessed only 32% drop in box office collections on day 3. It added 2.22 crores more to its Telugu collections.

Take a look at the first-weekend breakdown below:

Day 1: 2.63 crores

Day 2: 3.31 crores

Day 3: 2.22 crores

Total: 8.16 crores

Chhaava is competing with Mazaka and Dragon, among other theatrical releases in South India, but is still driving impressive footfalls.

Records 5th highest opening weekend of 2025 in Tollywood

Vicky Kaushal starrer could not surpass the biggies like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer, among others, in their Telugu opening weekend. However, it has managed to leave behind others like Laila and Vidaamuyarchi.

Take a look at the top 10 highest opening weekend of 2025 in Telugu:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 114.43 crores Game Changer: 61.75 crores Thandel: 36.31 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 21 crores Chhaava: 8.16 crores Mazaka: 6.83 crores Dragon: 4.52 crores Laila: 2.65 crores Sabdham: 1.99 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 1.39 crores

Box Office Collection (All Languages)

Chhaava has accumulated 524.83 crores in its Hindi belt in 24 days. The overall box office collections stand at 532.99 crores, all languages included.

Drumrolls, please, because Laxman Utekar’s directorial has officially entered the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (all languages included). It has stolen the last spot from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and pushed it out of the list.

Here’s the complete list:

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores RRR: 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores Stree 2: 627.50 crores Animal: 554 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Gadar 2: 525.50 crores

