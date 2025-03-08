Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has taken an unimaginable jump at the box office on the 23rd day. The film, in 23 days, now stands at a total of 521 – 522 crore. In fact, with the release of the Telugu version, period drama has also gained numbers with the Telugu version. In two days, the Telugu version has already brought 5 – 6 crore to the box office!

Biggest Day 23 For A Hindi Film!

Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has delivered the biggest day 23 for a Hindi film, surpassing every single Hindi film in the history of Cinema. In fact, Vicky Kaushal beat the previous best, which was his own film, Uri, which brought 6.66 crore on day 23.

Chhaava Box Office Day 23 Estimates

On the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, March 8, Chhaava earned in the range of 13 – 13.5 crore with the Hindi version and almost 3 crore with the Telugu version. In total, day 23, brought almost 16.5 crore in India, as per the early estimates.

Check out the day 23 box office collection of Hindi films.

Chhaava: 13.5 crore URI: The Surgical Strike: 6.66 crore Pushpa 2: 6.5 crore Baahubali 2: 6.35 crore Gadar 2: 5.72 crore Jawan: 4.9 crore Drishyam 2: 4.67 crore Stree 2: 4.5 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 4.45 crore Chhichhore: 4.32 crore

Chhaava Weekend 4 Aims 40 Crore Weekend!

Interestingly, Chhaava brought in 8.93 crore on Friday and almost 16.5 crore on Saturday. It might bring another 15 – 16 crore or more on Sunday, bringing a 40+ crore fourth weekend at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Destroys Every Single Profitable Film By Maddock Films Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News