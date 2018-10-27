Box Office: With Badhaai Ho & AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana Competes Himself In The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

It seems Ayushmann Khurrana is competing just with himself at the box office. Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun are creating magic & both have the touch of Ayushmann Khurrana in common.

If we see closely both the movies are made on a similar budget, AndhaDhun is made at a cost of 20 crores and Badhaai Ho at 22 crores. This is the major reason why both the films are enjoying the soaring percentages as far the ROI % is concerned.

AndhaDhun, which as of now, stands at the total collection of 60.60 crores in India has the return on investment of 40.60 crores and the percentage of the same is 203 %. Whereas Badhaai Ho has crossed it in style as it now stands at 69.50 crores at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Calculating the ROI% using our traditional formula, Badhaai Ho has earned the return on investment of 47.5 crores. It’s ROI now stands at 215.90 %. The next target for Badhaai Ho is Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which has a mighty ROI of 310.56 %. But, we’re sure AndhaDhun could also come up and do some changes in the table.

Gajraj Rao, whose work has been appreciated the most in Badhaai Ho has some heartwarming concessions about his role in the film. Badhaai Ho has not just been image-breaking for him but has given him visibility like no other movie has – so much so that it was a little unbelievable for him that he got a film that revolved around his character.

“Out of whatever roles and work I have got in my acting career, my role in Badhaai Ho is the most important for me. It was unbelievable for me that someone could offer me such a role. It was like a dream,” said Gajraj, sounding happy.

The happiness in his voice seems natural, given the appreciation that is coming his way for his endearing portrayal of a middle-aged, middle-class family patriarch whose life takes a twist after he and his wife — already parents to two grown ups — end up with an unplanned pregnancy.