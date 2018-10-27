Hichki Worldwide Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji Is All Set To Enter The 200 Crore Club!

Hichki Worldwide Box Office Collections: This Rani Mukerji starrer was released in India earlier this year and was appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. Yes, it did not had a bumper run but was very good for its tight budget and cost. Made on a mere budget of 20 crores the movie is all set to bag in 10 times it cost including China’s collection.

The movie had collected 59.09 crores in India (Gross collection) during its dream run. In overseas it went on to gross around 21 crores but China is a totally different ballgame. It has till now collected around 106 crores (Gross collection) in China and is still doing well despite new releases. The movie now stands at the gross collection of 186.09 crores at the worldwide box office.

It would be interesting to see how many days will it take to cross that 200 crore mark for the film. Rani Mukerji made a tremendous comeback to acting after motherhood with her super-hit and acclaimed film Hichki.

Hichki has been titled Teacher with Hiccup for its Chinese release that happened on October 12. Making a special effort to ensure that this film with its universal theme and an extremely positive message resonates with Chinese audiences, Rani promoted the film extensively across leading Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

The film is riding high on great reviews and extraordinary word of mouth and is set to have a solid third weekend too.

Rani’s brilliant performance has seen her sweep awards and accolades in India this year. Hichki has also been receiving worldwide acclaim and honours ever since its release. It received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and then at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where Rani was also bestowed the Best Actress award.