Sunny Deol and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath are refusing to surrender at the ticket window. In fact, the roar of Border 2 is getting louder! After a solid first week, the war epic has taken a huge jump in the morning shows of the second Saturday itself! At least the ticket sales on the 9th day, in the early hours, hint at a very good number loading for the second Saturday at the box office!

The craze for the war epic has seen a massive spike on BookMyShow on January 31. Comparing the morning momentum to yesterday, the 2nd Friday, this jump is nothing short of spectacular. Between 8 AM and 9 AM, the film sold 4.9K tickets, which is nearly double the 2.6K tickets sold during the same window yesterday.

Border 2 Box Office Day 9 BMS Sales

If we look at the total from 7 AM to 9 AM, on January 31, the second Saturday, Border 2 has already sold 6.5K tickets, marking a staggering 75% jump compared to yesterday’s 3.7K tickets in the same time frame. This early morning heat usually translates into massive evening and night shows, especially for a mass-actioner of this scale.

On the second Friday, Sunny Deol‘s war epic registered the 9th-best ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the second Friday. It surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s 179K ticket sales on BMS.

While Border 2, with 186K ticket sales on the second Friday, currently sits below the likes of Gadar 2 and Animal, the massive 75% jump on the morning hours suggests that the second Saturday total will likely surpass many of these titles in terms of day-on-day growth percentage.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales on the second Friday for a Bollywood film on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 837K Chhaava: 708K Gadar2: 445K Stree2: 431K Animal: 415K Saiyaara: 413K Jawan: 405K Dunki: 192K Border 2: 186K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 179K

